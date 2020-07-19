As a lifelong Republican, I long for the past when my party was fiscally conservative and socially moderate.

Earlier this month, a Trump survey popped up on my phone. It was too hot to go out, so why not? After making a choice for president, I was surprised to be offered a 24-statement survey. You could agree, disagree or have no opinion. I managed one “agree,” two “no opinions” and 21 “disagrees.”

What was amazing was how quickly they studied my survey and responded with an email addressing me as a VIP Donald Trump supporter. I quickly put a big zero in the donor box and hit send. It wouldn’t go without a credit card number, so I passed.

Soon the emails offered a 500% match to my donation. Then came warnings that I was down to my last hour, complete with a ticking digital clock face.

As we speeded past email No. 20, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump sons Don Jr. and Eric, and Newt Gingrich all joined the appeal. They offered a lottery for a lunch date.

Email No. 36 was a lottery to be the special guest of the president at the Republican convention. No. 51 brought a female touch from Eric’s wife. No. 55 said a quick response would get my name on a plaque hanging in Trump’s office.

One side of my brain told me to hold out for a better offer. The other said they wanted my email address, not my opinions.

Unfortunately, for the third time in 14 presidential elections, I must shun my party.

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township