Dear Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey:
I urge you uphold the Constitution by fulfilling your oath as members of the U.S. Senate to do “impartial justice” during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
During an ordinary trial, potential jurors are excluded if they reveal a bias that would prejudice their impartiality. Of course, the Senate is composed of elected officials affiliated to a political party. Yet every senator should be capable of rising above partisanship to examine all evidence without undue prejudgment.
Historically, it has always been the party opposing the president that has initiated impeachment proceedings. But when it came to approving articles of impeachment in the House and then to voting at the Senate trial, members of the House and of the Senate have been willing to examine the evidence independently and have voted across party lines.
A Senate trial with a foregone conclusion — because its members are under partisan pressure to vote one way or the other — is not a trial. It is a farce. I urge you not to be a party to this farce and to fulfill your oath of impartiality by objectively examining all evidence (including that from additional witnesses) as well as Trump’s defense. And thus you should render an impartial judgment on whether Trump should be removed from office.
We the people deserve nothing less.
Mark Harman
Manheim Township