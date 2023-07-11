Looking over the J.P. McCaskey High School Class of 2023 list of award winners on LNP | LancasterOnline last month, I delighted in seeing the diversity of names, i.e., ethnic backgrounds.

It was a real mix of “traditional” Lancaster County names and many others. For example: Martin, Garcia, Mulumeoderwa, Hershey, Nguyen, Fenimore, Atnafu, Stauffer, Rivera, Kurembereza, Wright and Uscocovich.

I have to believe that students of so many different backgrounds make for a stronger and better education and, hopefully, more respect, sensitivity and openness to different beliefs and cultural traditions — something sorely needed in our nation and world today.

If McCaskey students can make it work, perhaps we adults can, too.

My congratulations to the Class of 2023!

Brad Igou

McCaskey Class of 1969

West Hempfield Township