My husband and I have been in this area for more than nine years now, and we have found a lot of wonderful treasures to participate in and see.

We have enjoyed the American Music Theatre more times than we can count and consider ourselves very lucky to be so close to it.

However, we recently tried the Fulton Theatre for the first time, and we have to say we had a blast!

The show titled “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which runs through Feb. 12, is absolutely the best time we have ever had at a play. It is a comedy, and we expected to be mildly amused at puns and pratfalls, but this play had the entire audience laughing heartily and endlessly throughout the entire show.

The physical comedy involving both the actors and the sets are just amazing — and side-splittingly funny.

We give it five stars. Comedy lovers couldn’t go wrong seeing this play.

Karen McGlothlin

Little Britain Township