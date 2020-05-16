How and when to open businesses in Lancaster County — or anywhere — is a tough call. By staying closed for too long, we risk a deepening depression and economic misery for years to come. By opening too soon, we risk losing untold numbers of lives in a pandemic that could potentially be worse than the one in 1918.

Nobody wants either of these scenarios to become reality, but there is one certain way, in my view, to all but guarantee that both will come true. And that is to have state senators like Ryan Aument openly defy Gov. Tom Wolf’s timetable for reopening Lancaster County and other parts of the state.

Sunday's letter from Aument and other elected officials to the governor announced plans — with an assist from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office — to partially reopen the county Friday with or without the governor’s approval. This was an act of unimaginable irresponsibility that I believe will do nothing but raise anger, deepen divisions and create chaos.

Having one group of citizens and businesses playing by the governor’s rules and another group openly defying them isn’t going to solve anything. It will only make it harder for businesses to find customers and open safely and successfully. And I believe it means more of us will die

Jon Walker

Warwick Township