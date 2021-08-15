There is currently much discussion regarding defunding the police. The escalation of crime in America, as well as our reckless border crisis, seemingly tell the whole story as to why defunding the police should never be contemplated by anyone with an IQ above single digits.

Crime and violence have reached epic proportions across America and in a recent poll most Americans did not want to defund the police. I once lived in a highly combustible city, and when violence erupted, the local politicians were often clueless in dealing with the turmoil. They usually avoided the plight of the people, unless it was an election year and they needed votes. Thankfully, the police presence in the neighborhood was a blessing that saved lives.

Progressives and some of their followers are determined to defund the police. They are delusional in expecting police officers to be a combination of Dr. Phil and Mother Teresa. They fail to understand the mental and emotional trauma that police must face each day. I believe the “defund the police” activists would melt like snowflakes if they confronted what police deal with on a daily basis.

Cities requiring the most police surveillance are usually governed by progressive ideologues who demonize the police and yet hypocritically accept taxpayer-funded police protection for themselves. Perhaps we should defund many of our politicians.

No society can survive without law and order and, thankfully, the police keep us safe in our homes and communities. It’s time to back the blue and show them the respect they seldom receive.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township