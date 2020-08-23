I cannot believe there has been no backlash in letters to the editor to the Aug. 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Defunding the police.”

Insinuating that this summer’s issue at Manheim Township’s Skyline Pool is partial justification for doing away with the police altogether is ludicrous! The whole “Defund the police” rhetoric only emboldens the criminal element in this country. I have always said that doing away with the police altogether because of a few “bad apples” is akin to slitting your wrists to lower your blood pressure.

I do applaud you, however, for correcting your error in the Aug. 9 graphic on the front page of the Aug. 16 Sunday edition. Retractions or corrections are usually hidden somewhere in the nether regions of the paper. This was still very biased reporting, in my view.

Gary Aston

Elizabethtown