After reading the Perspective section of the Aug. 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline — in particular Kerry Mulvihill’s op-ed (“Schools need funding to safely reopen their doors”), which calls for quite a bit of expenditure to achieve her good ideas on how to conduct school in this COVID-19 era — I would like to suggest a way for those funds to become available.

None of us, I am sure, are really afraid there is an enemy out there ready to attack us and take over our nation. Let’s defund the military of $500 billion and pour that into fulfilling children’s essential need for learning in an environment that will increase their knowledge and social skills. The military will still have over $220 billion in its current budget for its upkeep. The many discharged service members could be hired as school bus drivers, deep cleaners and construction workers to erect and remodel any additional classroom space needed. Some also could become teachers.

What is more essential — spending over $720 billion to maintain an oversized military or educating our children in the best way possible?

Daniel L. Wenger

Manheim Township

https://lancasteronline.com/opinion/columnists/schools-need-funding-to-safely-reopen-their-doors/article_5b96353c-d265-11ea-979b-977e0c179c38.html