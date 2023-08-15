Michael E. Mann, a leading climate scientist, claims that it is still within our power to save the planet: “This is not a cliff. It’s a highway. We may miss the 1.5 (degrees Celsius increase) exit, but we can still take the 1.6 exit.”

Progress in implementing real solutions, however, is slowed by deniers-turned-deflectors on the right and doomers on the left.

Since outright denial of climate change is no longer credible, some climate “inactivists” deflect attention away from fossil fuel industries by recommending personal actions — recycle, don’t eat meat, etc. Though these actions are worthwhile, we mustn’t let them deflect from the primary need for systemic solutions.

A truly viable path to the healing of our planet combines energy efficiency, electrification and decarbonization through a variety of renewable energy sources.

A change in personal lifestyle is called for, but not as a replacement for pressuring state and federal legislators to hold fossil fuel industries accountable. We must also pressure lawmakers to support measures like cap-and-trade, a carbon tax or carbon credits.

And then there are those who portray climate change as a lost cause, a hopeless fight. The doomers, says Mann, may be a greater threat to climate action than deniers and deflectors.

His advice: “Disregard the doomsayers. The climate crisis is very real but not unsolvable. and it’s not too late to act.”

The bottom line: “Every ounce of carbon we don’t burn makes things better.”

Acknowledge the value of individual action and concentrate on systemic changes aimed at decarbonizing the energy grid.

Polly Ann Brown

Manheim Township