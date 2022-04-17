I would like to respond to the April 10 letter “Defining issue of abortion in US.” I think we need to clarify the issue. It is wrong to end the life of an innocent human being. Abortion takes the life of an innocent human being. Therefore, in my view, abortion is wrong.

The science of embryology shows that from the moment of conception, a baby is a growing, developing human being. We may use different terms to describe the different stages of development of a baby (embryo and fetus), just as we use terms like infant, toddler and teenager for later stages of development.

An infant does not have less value than a teenager. If we begin to say that a fetus is not a person, we are on shaky ground. What defines a person and who gets to define personhood?

If personhood begins when life begins, we are treating all life with justice.

Also, the letter writer states: “If you look in the dictionary, you will read that in the first three months of pregnancy a woman is carrying an embryo. Then, for the last six months, it is a fetus. It’s not a baby, not a person. If you think it is one of those, don’t have an abortion.”

To me, that is not a logical moral position to hold. Could someone say, “If you think stealing is wrong, then don’t steal, but don’t push your position on others?”

To bring clarity to abortion, we need to ask, “What is the unborn?” I believe the science clearly shows that a baby inside the womb is a human being.

Michael Stull

Manheim Township