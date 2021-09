Variations on the phrase “your freedom to act ends where my nose begins” have been attributed to numerous individuals over the years, including Oliver Wendell Holmes.

Today, we have seemingly changed the concept of freedom to mean: “I can do what I want, when I want, where I want, to whom I want and how I want! You better not try to stop me.“

Friends, that is not what freedom is. If your freedom to not wear a mask puts my health at risk, that is not freedom!

Bob Cooper

Millersville