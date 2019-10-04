Look up the definition of corporate greed in the dictionary and you should see Armstrong Flooring next to it.
On Sept. 10, as reported by LNP (“Armstrong Flooring picks CEO,” Sept. 11), Armstrong Flooring named Michel Vermette its new CEO. Vermette was given a $500,000 signing bonus within 10 days and an annual base salary of $650,000. In 2020, he will be eligible for a cash bonus equal to 100% of his base salary and incentives equal to 200% of his base salary.
And this is the same Armstrong Flooring that locked out 180 of its workers in July for nine weeks over a breakdown in contract negotiations.
Those employees, members of United Steel Workers Local 285, and their families struggled financially to make ends meet. Armstrong Flooring stock plummeted to below $7 per share.
Finally, after workers reluctantly accepted the company’s not so generous offer, employees in one tier received a measly lump sum payment of $450, which is 0.09% of the signing bonus of the new CEO. If that is not corporate greed, then this letter writer has no idea what corporate greed is.
Raul Rodriguez
Marietta