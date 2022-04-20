Since 2016, right-wing media have adopted their talking points from the former president. “Strength” and “weakness” are part of their daily narrative; yet oddly enough, they never really define those two words.

I am pleased to share my own examples of those words.

An example of strength is the skillful and measured leadership that utilizes every tool possible to support Ukraine with weapons, sanctions and security assistance, so it can defend itself from Russian aggression — while not committing a single U.S. troop to this war and ascertaining that no American action will lead us into World War III.

Strength is demonstrated by President Joe Biden’s respected leadership as he rallied NATO countries to stand in unity against Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked aggression.

An example of weakness is when a U.S. president stands on the world stage at the 2018 Helsinki summit, stating that he takes the word of Putin above that of U.S. intelligence. It was humiliating for Americans to witness their president demonstrate that he was intimidated by an authoritarian leader, rather than have the courage to stand up to him.

Weakness is when a president attempts to withhold $391 million of security assistance to Ukraine to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to find dirt on a family member of the president’s political opponent.

And, in my view, the worst weakness of all is when a man allegedly commits adultery while his wife is carrying their child.

So the next time you hear those two words on right-wing media, you will have a helpful reference point.

Teresa Bair

Upper Leacock Township