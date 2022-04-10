The United States was settled by Europeans seeking religious freedom, such as the Puritans, Dutch Reformed, Quakers, Lutherans, Catholics and Huguenots.

The freedom of (and from) religion was codified in the U.S. Constitution, as mentioned in multiple letters in the April 3 Sunday LNP Perspective section.

But this freedom no longer holds true, in my view. Since the late 1970s, when Jerry Falwell and his ilk convinced the Republican Party to adopt a pro-life platform, this has become the defining issue of U.S. politics. I’m sure people voted for former President Donald Trump — previously a pro-choice Democrat — because he gave lip service to the pro-life movement.

In my view, abortion should be between a woman and her doctor — government should not be involved. But those who are pro-life believe, because of their religion, that personhood begins at conception. If you look in the dictionary, you will read that in the first three months of pregnancy a woman is carrying an embryo. Then, for the last six months, it is a fetus. It’s not a baby, not a person. If you think it is one of those, don’t have an abortion. But don’t try to make your religious beliefs the law of the land. The United States was founded to avoid that.

Turk Pierce

New Holland