William English, Ph.D., of Georgetown University, conducted the largest ever study on defensive gun use in the United States. The survey identified 16,708 gun owners over age 18. Nearly one-third of gun owners (31%) have used a firearm to defend themselves or their property. The survey estimated that defensive gun uses happen about 1.67 million times per year.

We don’t hear about these incidents because in the vast majority (82%) of cases, no one is shot or injured and, in fact, no shots are fired.

Approximately a quarter of the defensive gun uses occurred within the gun owner’s home, and approximately half (53.9%) occurred outside their home, but on their property.

The survey estimated that nearly 21 million Americans carry a handgun in public, thanks to right-to-carry laws. I believe those laws save lives!

Even a study ordered by the Obama administration noted that almost “all national survey estimates indicate that defensive gun uses by victims are at least as common as offensive uses by criminals, with estimates of annual uses ranging from about 500,000 to more than 3 million.” (“The variation in these numbers remains a controversy in the field,” the study also noted.)

In my view, responsible gun owners save innocent lives by intervening in crimes in process. The Second Amendment, thankfully, operates beneficially as intended.

Edward Balderston Jr

West Lampeter Township