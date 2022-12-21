The Dec. 14 letter “Defensive gun use saves lives” was published on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. My initial thought was about the timing.

As the letter writer touted survey statistics on defensive gun use, I immediately realized that the timing is very important. The Sandy Hook shootings, sadly, bring to mind all the complex issues of mental illness, guns and semi-automatic weapons, to name a few. Those are in addition to the unspeakable horror of dead schoolchildren and teachers, causing unbearable suffering for those involved.

Additionally, the families of victims must repeatedly relive their experiences through tragedies such as the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas (where defensive guns didn’t save lives) and the Club Q nightclub shooting in Colorado (where unarmed heroes prevented a shooter from claiming more lives).

The timing of the Dec. 14 letter is important, as I believe that it exposes the ugly truth about life and death in the U.S., our divisions and the yearslong paralysis in Washington, D.C., over gun policy.

For more reasons than I can mention here, I disagree with those who argue that more guns save lives or that the Second Amendment precludes any gun safety regulation.

The statistics regarding guns, especially semi-automatics in civilian use, speak loud and clear. It’s an ongoing tragedy, and some are just not listening!

Dominic “Nick” Castaldi

Mount Joy