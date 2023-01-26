Thank you for the Jan. 22 editorial “Letter to DC lawmakers,” which includes discussion of the debt ceiling issue that is currently roiling politicians. It appears that U.S. House GOP leaders are ready to force a default unless billions of dollars in cuts are made to critical programs such as Social Security and Medicare that Congress has already voted to fund and upon which millions of of people rely.

With tensions high around the world, hawkish legislators and weapons contractors will continue to promote what I view as a lie: the idea that the Pentagon budget is untouchable. If we put people first, we will not continue to spend $858 billion on the military, half of which goes to war contractors.

Budgets are moral documents. The current administration focuses on military aid, to the detriment of nonmilitary support for nations facing the challenges of terrorist attacks, corruption, human rights abuses and the devastation of climate change.

As families around the world struggle to pay for food, housing and medicine, another banner year of funding for the U.S. military and its weapons contractors is unacceptable, in my view. Consider the relationship between the obscene investments by the U.S. in what are essentially pogroms overseas and the mass shootings we’re currently experiencing domestically.

Let’s reject the misguided notion that billions for weapons and war are the only way to keep us safe and help us thrive. We can build security without sacrificing critically needed investments in health care, infrastructure, education, peace-building and diplomacy. Let’s put people first.

Harold A. Penner

Akron