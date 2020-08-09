I want to thank LNP | LancasterOnline for your July 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Review finds $4,000 spent improperly.” Your sidebar to the piece explained that the article was based on city expense reports obtained under the state’s Right-to-Know Law.

An Aug. 2 letter to the editor (“City spending is very responsible”) found the article’s tone and headline to be misleading and unnecessarily negative. The letter went on to say the city ought to have been celebrated for its careful management and transparency. In my opinion, the letter writer’s basis for this is flawed.

First, transparency has nothing to do with it. LNP | LancasterOnline received this information through Right-to-Know requests and, according to the article, the city had not yet fully responded to some questions.

Second, the writer of the letter says that since “less than $5,000 in expenses were found to be questionable,” the remaining $200 million in spending was appropriately spent. There is no basis for this conclusion.

LNP | LancasterOnline did not review more than 99% of the city budget. It clearly stated the review was limited to expense reports. Before anyone can say the remaining $200 million was spent appropriately, a much more detailed analysis is required.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If one wishes to see how much of the city expenditures were not covered by the LNP | LancasterOnline review, I recommend you review the 2020 city budget. It is a detailed document, and you can find it on the City of Lancaster website (cityoflancasterpa.com).

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor

https://lancasteronline.com/news/local/city-expenses-show-thousands-in-overcharged-meals-parties-and-catered-meetings-mayor-says-not-the/article_fc4af3d2-c3c4-11ea-b67d-5bc575d45db0.html

https://lancasteronline.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/city-spending-is-very-responsible-letter/article_772b81a2-d199-11ea-ae39-ff991129294c.html