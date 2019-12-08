Regarding Tom Tillett’s excellent piece (“Dangers lurk within our federal budget”) in the Nov. 17 Sunday LNP, I have a few comments.
With mandatory spending, Social Security has several possible tweaks to shore it up, like raising the salary cap, the tax percentage and the retirement age. Medicare and Medicaid don’t have fixes due to our expensive health care system (drugs, surgeries and testing are twice the cost of Canada, Europe and Japan); high levels of chronic illness; and keeping people on life support.
On defense, we spend more than the next seven countries combined. In the late 1990s, Larry Korb, a renowned defense analyst, said we could spend 40% less than the $250 billion we were spending then, based on “being strong” vs. “looking strong” (the latter is today’s popular theme).
The Center For Defense Information (a group of retired generals and admirals) around that same time said 25% less was where we should be. That said, in 40 years of defense spending of about $12 trillion, we’ve overspent by at least $3 trillion — and that doesn’t include fraud, waste and abuse, inherent in a department with 20 accounting systems that make it unauditable.
Add to that the $6 trillion cost for the Afghan and Iraq wars, according to the Watson Institute. How many people would this $10 trillion have fed? How much infrastructure could have been bought?
As Tillett concluded, this is a catastrophe, and it’s not too far down the road.
Jim Diehl
Cornwall, Lebanon County