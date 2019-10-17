I am thankful that we have people in this world not afraid to stand up for their faith.
Texas Judge Tammy Kemp’s hug of Amber Guyger, whom she had just sentenced to 10 years in prison, should be applauded, not criticized. Here is a black judge giving a white person a hug and giving her a Bible! The judge did not offer the hug until Guyger asked her for a hug; likewise, the judge didn’t give her the Bible until Guyger said she did not know where to start forgiving herself and had no Bible. I believe the judge would do the same for any defendant who asked for a hug (and a Bible) regardless of skin color.
That’s unconstitutional? Show me where it says in the Constitution that we cannot show love, no matter what and to whom.
Some say religion has no place in the courtroom. Then why do we swear on the Bible?
I believe we as Christians must start standing up for our beliefs more openly before we are silenced.
Carolyn Bortzfield
Conestoga