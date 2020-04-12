Between the anti-Trump news media, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, liberal national leaders and local letter writers, one might be convinced that President Donald Trump has totally mishandled this pandemic.

Let us review the facts.

Although this novel coronavirus first appeared in China in December, it was not until early January that the world learned of it. Until mid-January, Chinese authorities reported the virus could not be transferred between humans, and the World Health Organization reported that view in a Jan. 14 tweet.

On Jan. 21, the first case appeared in the U.S. On Jan. 31, Trump banned foreign nationals from entering the U.S. if they had been in China in the previous two weeks. The ban was met with strong criticism by Joe Biden and other liberals.

When Trump created his COVID-19 task force of the government’s best medical minds, led by Vice President Mike Pence, there was more criticism. In retrospect, it is obvious that Pence, a former governor, was the right person for the job. The daily briefings have been a valuable way to inform the public.

Although Trump has made numerous recommendations for our safety, he has relied properly on individual governors to decide what measures to impose.

Trump has been criticized for being too optimistic. In his defense, he emphasized that if he had been too negative, people might have become depressed, possibly leading to a rise in suicides or overdoses.

If you are still awaiting your $1,200 stimulus check, remember that Pelosi delayed the CARES Act for one week.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township