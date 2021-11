As I read Darci Ellenberger’s Nov. 19 op-ed titled “Extraordinary Give betrays its own values,” I felt the need to respond.

Why is it that when an entity such as Lancaster Bible College upholds certain convictions, it is regarded as harboring hate and causing harm?

Christian convictions hold not to exclusion, supremacy and discrimination, but are founded in grace, love and compassion. Kick us out of the Extraordinary Give? God forbid!

Donna Railing

West Lampeter Township