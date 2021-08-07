This letter is both a rebuttal to the Aug. 5 letter “Worst president is the current one” and a book recommendation.

The letter writer seemingly has been living in another country for the past five years if he believes the worst president is the current one. Did he not experience the wannabe tyrant who is still trying to have his loss in the last election overturned? Did he not see the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol? It was televised.

If the letter writer wants to complain about misspent tax money, has he no interest in finding out about alleged tax fraud by the former president? Also, our state legislators spend a good deal of our tax money on themselves and don’t often bother showing us their receipts.

Plagiarism and unproven claims of “criminals” pouring over our border fail to make a convincing argument against our current president. Mishandling a pandemic, the constant lying, whining for attention and trying to overthrow the government, in my opinion, make a damning case against the former guy.

I don’t understand why God needs to forgive us for electing President Joe Biden, but I’d like to share this quote from the 2020 book “Jesus and John Wayne: How White Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation,” by Kristin Kobes Du Mez:

“Although he’s regularly asked to do so, God does not take sides in American politics.”

Gayle Ray

Lititz