Just over a year ago, I wrote a column for LNP | LancasterOnline about censorship and banning books in public schools (“When schools ban books, they silence diverse voices,” Oct. 17, 2021).

Since then, censorship and banning have increased. “Thirty-six different states have introduced 137 gag order bills in 2022,” PEN America recently reported.

Additionally, the American Library Association states that, “between January 1 and August 31, 2022, ALA documented 681 attempts to ban or restrict library resources, and 1,651 unique titles were targeted,” which is on track to surpass the numbers from 2021.

PEN America’s data shows a similar trend: “From July 2021 to June 2022, PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans lists 2,532 instances of individual books being banned, affecting 1,648 unique book titles.”

Local parent groups and local grassroots organizations are pushing back against censorship and book bans.

Due to their efforts, the Elizabethtown Area School District school board recently voted to keep the book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” on the shelves.

There is still more work that needs to be done, though, because supporters of censorship seek to further isolate marginalized communities and to undermine public education. Defend the right to read and maintain the access to knowledge. Speak out at a school board meeting, write to the superintendent, call your elected officials and/or volunteer with a local advocacy group.

Books allow us to see reflections of ourselves and allow us to develop empathy and understanding by getting a glimpse into the lives of other people and their experiences. Say no to censorship. Read books.

Matthew Good

Ephrata