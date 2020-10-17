When voting for our president, the one underlying issue to consider is the right to life.

Life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and the inalienable right to life strike at the heart of the foundation of all other rights.

If we fail to protect the most vulnerable babies in the womb and trust those who are in favor of killing these innocent souls, can we really believe these same people would care for us?

My dear Catholic brothers and sisters, St. John Paul II gave us the clear truth concerning life when he was pope. He called abortion an “intrinsic evil.”

If we knowingly vote or promote this evil, we are accountable for it!

America, you are beautiful and blessed. The ultimate test of your greatness is the way you treat every human being, but especially the weakest and most defenseless. If you want equal justice for all and true freedom and lasting peace, then America, defend life!

Voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a vote for death!

Vote for President Donald Trump — for life!

Please check out the stories of Abbey Johnson and David Daleiden for the horrific truths on abortion!

Darlene Graver

Strasburg