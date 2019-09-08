The world has always envied America. We were the country that encouraged its people to create their own destiny without government interference. Americans were dreamers and planners who felt compelled to not only provide for ourselves, but to create and provide for others in order to strengthen society. We were too proud to be coddled or to be helpless because we were American.
When we entered the 21st century, the tenacity and drive that defined Americans began to change. The socialist invasion within the Democratic Party has caused many people to question the very ideals that have kept our nation strong and free. Socialists want to replace our tenacious American spirit with Big Brother to control every facet of our lives. Activists pander to the most vulnerable and offer them an avalanche of free stuff in order to buy their voice box and their vote.
Socialists detest our brand of freedom. Americans often take our freedom for granted. Perhaps it’s time to revisit history and research how socialism has turned once-thriving nations into nations filled with unhappy puppets living within an ideology that simply does not work. History has repeatedly proven that socialism is weakness and capitalism is strength.
It is imperative that we defend our freedom during this socialist epidemic in our country. In America, freedom does matter.
Kathy E. Hondares
East Lampeter Township