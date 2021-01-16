President Donald Trump’s lies and attacks on our democracy finally, in my view, encouraged white supremacists, domestic terrorists, conspiracy believers and right-wing extremists to respond. And they did so with violence, chaos and destruction in a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Such violence hadn’t occurred in our capital since 1812. Several people died, including a Capitol Police officer. It was shocking and frightening.

There is no doubt in my mind that system racism in America contributed to this assault on our democracy, based on the seemingly tepid law enforcement response to the Jan. 6 attack.

Contrast the low-key response at the Capitol with the response during some of the mostly peaceful Black Lives Matter protests last summer, when overwhelming police forces dressed in full riot gear beat, tear-gassed and arrested hundreds of peaceful protesters. America has a serious, deeply rooted problem.

Trump is, in my view, responsible for the deaths and destruction at the Capitol. But so is the Republican Party, which caved in to Trump’s chaotic, incompetent leadership and his selfish, self-serving, treasonous behaviors for four years.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has practiced “my way or the highway” politics in the Senate, which isn’t how democracy works. Democracy needs compromise to do the people’s business.

I have never been more proud of Congress than when it reconvened the evening of Jan. 6 and completed the work of the people. Well done!

Americans must choose now what democracy they want. Are you on the side of “white is right” or “we the people”? Choose wisely.

Dennis Zimmerman

Warwick Township