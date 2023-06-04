This letter is in response to the column by Rabbi Jack Paskoff (“We must address gun violence at long last”) in the May 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

I want to express my deepest thanks to Paskoff for writing that column. As a retired United Methodist pastor, I appreciated all of his supporting references from the Jewish tradition. I found the responses he shared from local lawmakers on the gun violence issue quite interesting. And I totally agree with him that we must begin addressing gun violence with the six basic issues he suggested.

I am glad to observe that more local faith community leaders are speaking out on the issue of gun violence, but we need to hear many more voices from the various faith traditions. We must hear from not just the clergy, but all people who believe that the God they worship is a God of peace and love and abhors violence.

I want to suggest that the people of faith who are reading this letter check out the faith-based movement to end gun violence called “Heeding God’s Call.” One of its goals is to “unite and motivate people and communities of faith that are multiracial, ecumenical, and interfaith to become activists to prevent gun violence — to ‘live their faith on their feet.’ ”

This organization got its start in the Philadelphia area but is now hoping to set up additional chapters in central Pennsylvania. Its website is heedinggodscall.org.

Sandra Knaub

Warwick Township