My deepest gratitude goes to the South Asian Association of Lancaster, which has been holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics since February. It has provided shots for thousands of Lancaster countians, among them my husband and I and members of the Lancaster Downtowners, an organization for helping older persons age in place.

On top of the deep relief I was feeling at finally — finally — getting the vaccine came a strong wave of emotion as I looked around: All of the volunteers were Asian Americans, from those processing us to those administering the doses. They were efficient, welcoming, reassuring, caring.

Asian Americans were helping all sorts, sizes and races of Americans. There were even Americans of differing political opinions, judging from the images and words I saw on some hats and T-shirts.

Americans helping Americans. No hate there. Thank you, South Asian Association of Lancaster.

Dolores Parsil

Lancaster