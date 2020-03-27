This is in response to the Feb. 1 letter “A promise Trump has kept.’’ From an examination of the administration’s record, I believe the letter writer overlooked a few questions regarding the state of employment among African Americans.

Did the Black Americans to Re-Elect the President pamphlet indicate the kind of jobs included? Are these jobs service, manufacturing or professional? Did it include whether these jobs paid minimum wage or a living wage?

Did the pamphlet provide any indication as to whether black Americans are working one job or more than one? It is a sad fact that too many people, of all races, are working two or even three jobs and are still either in poverty or one paycheck away from it.

Finally, there are other factors bearing upon whether this “promise” has truly been kept. Does their chance at the American dream disappear without job benefits (beginning with affordable health care), being able to afford a decent place to live, and having a chance to better their circumstances or those of their family?

The measure of a promise kept lies in the reality of ordinary peoples’ lives, not in the flat words of a self-serving pamphlet.

Stephen L. Patrick

Rapho Township