I am writing this letter to inform readers of news not reported.
Tom Fitton, of Judicial Watch, through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, recently obtained FBI records of interviews with Bruce Ohr. Ohr was a top Department of Justice official in the Obama administration before being demoted for his activities in the Russia investigation.
Ohr continued to communicate with ex-British spy Christopher Steele even after Steele was fired as an FBI informant. He quietly continued to pass Steele’s new anti-Trump dirt on to the FBI, State Department officials and the Mueller team.
Remember Steele? The Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee paid millions of dollars for the Steele “dossier” by routing the payment through the Perkins Coie law firm.
Remember FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who worked on the Mueller team (before Strzok was fired by the FBI)? Page, in a September 2016 text, wrote that she was preparing the talking points because “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing.” We all know who “POTUS” was in 2016. Former President Barack Obama needs to come back and testify under oath. The deep state puzzle pieces are beginning to fall into place.
Joe Biden stated, “We choose truth over facts.” He inadvertently exposed the basis for fake news: that liberal leaning “truth” does not require a factual basis. This principle, in combination with controlled access to full information, is a classic cult control method and leads to uninformed citizens mesmerized by news outlets like CNN.
Phillip Rule
Manheim Township