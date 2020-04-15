I still cannot get over that in this time we are going through as a nation, LNP | LancasterOnline continues to print the ugliness of Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson. This is not the time for hatred or trying to discredit others.

I am going on 62 years of life. I remember when a beautiful man and president named John F. Kennedy was killed. The oil embargoes in the 1970s. Three Mile Island in 1979. The Soviet Union shooting a civilian plane out of the sky. The terror attacks of 9/11. I can go on and on.

With all these horrible times in our nation’s history for the little time I’ve been alive, I have never seen anything as horrible as today’s Democratic Party.

Glenn Mowrer

Marietta