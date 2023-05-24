Back in my day, things were orderly in public schools. Students yielded to authority and schoolwork was the antecedent to dreams fulfilled. There was some discipline, though quickly resolved. We went to classes, read from the Bible, prayed the Lord’s prayer, pledged to the American flag and went to work.

Today’s schools are war zones saturated in many places with drugs, bullying, violence, shootings and disrespect. Many teachers are leaving.

What’s changed? I believe the seeds of rebellion began when the U.S. Supreme Court banned the Bible and prayer from our schools in June 1963 (Abington School District v. Schempp). Then, in 1973, abortion was made legal by the Supreme Court. Next, the Ten Commandments were removed by court orders from various places. What followed in June 2015, with Obergefell v. Hodges, was in my view immoral.

President Ronald Reagan said, “If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under.” He added: “We are never defeated unless we give up on God.”

America is in decline. Nothing will restore us to greatness without a genuine heartfelt repentance before almighty God and seeking his abundant mercy and favor. The time to to start is now.

Homer Snavely

Cleona