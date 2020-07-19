As members of a Lancaster faith community, we affirm again and again that Black lives matter!

It’s the very least we can do to call attention to a brutal fact: For 401 years, Black lives and bodies have counted for very little in a white supremacist America (except as exploitable labor). In our republic, white citizens have so clearly mattered more, and with the three simple words of this slogan, we are declaring, “No more complicit silence. Black lives will count, too.”

We know, of course, that the lives of people of all races are of equal importance. Indeed, if the equality of races and ethnicities had been a reality in our country’s history, we would gladly affirm this inclusive truism. But all lives have not mattered, and so we observe with great skepticism how readily this phrase is now conveniently used. We notice how quickly “but all lives matter” is employed as a rebuttal to discount the pain and fear of Black persons’ experiences, to avoid facing up to our country’s deadly racism, to shut down the hard conversations that need to happen.

But it is exactly those hard conversations between the races — and within the races — that must now take place. Such discussions cannot take place if glib and all-too-safe stock phrases take us off track from the burning issues at hand, protecting a false comfort sustained by hard-headed denial.

This letter is co-signed by Lenore Bajare-Dukes, George Herr-Riser, Marian Joyce, Naomi Levine, Susan Lithgoe, Sindy Pollard, Stephanie J. Santiago, Dorothy Saunders, and Sandra Yeager.

Bradden Weaver

Racial Justice and Healing Team

Board of Trustees

Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster