If a foreign power came to the United States and killed thousands of people, the U.S. government would declare war on it.

I think the government should declare war on the senseless shootings occurring daily in this country. It should be a priority.

First, restore the ban on assault-style rifles and make it permanent. Do more extensive background checks, imposing a longer waiting period. Finally, drastically increase jail time for anyone committing a crime with a gun.

Pat Cover

East Hempfield Township