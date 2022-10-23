We are in the midst of a changing America:
— Social programs are being denounced as welfare for the masses.
— Immigrants are increasingly categorized as criminals.
— Guns are now essentially being marketed like toys.
— Murders are becoming more routine.
— The electoral process now seems dispensable.
— Voter rights are being challenged.
— Theological fundamentalists dictate some politics.
— Schools are revising American history.
— Ecologists are ridiculed.
— Lobbyists influence Congress.
— Wealthy industrialists control the economy.
— The corporate elite regulate the middle class.
— And an insurrection is no longer impossible.
Who influences these conditions? Who is promoting a changing America? And will your life be truly improved if it arrives?
Only you can decide. But be advised: Your decision can determine your future for the long term.
William Overly
Manheim Township