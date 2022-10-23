We are in the midst of a changing America:

— Social programs are being denounced as welfare for the masses.

— Immigrants are increasingly categorized as criminals.

— Guns are now essentially being marketed like toys.

— Murders are becoming more routine.

— The electoral process now seems dispensable.

— Voter rights are being challenged.

— Theological fundamentalists dictate some politics.

— Schools are revising American history.

— Ecologists are ridiculed.

— Lobbyists influence Congress.

— Wealthy industrialists control the economy.

— The corporate elite regulate the middle class.

— And an insurrection is no longer impossible.

Who influences these conditions? Who is promoting a changing America? And will your life be truly improved if it arrives?

Only you can decide. But be advised: Your decision can determine your future for the long term.

William Overly

Manheim Township