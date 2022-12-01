It was announced recently that the Akron Borough Council has proposed for its 2023 budget to eliminate funding of a wonderful resource, the Ephrata Public Library.

One reason for the decision is that the library offers women’s health education, and the borough council believes such information might include the word “sex.”

I believe the borough council's actions are reprehensible and must be opposed by the citizens of Akron.

Another scary thing is that the Warwick School Board has a committee that is in the process of reviewing and potentially limiting access to books that it finds objectionable or questionable. When I addressed the Warwick School Board a few weeks ago, I said that similar actions preceded World War II and should not be taken lightly.

Our children and the general public should be concerned. I wore a uniform to protect our freedoms, and I will challenge those who seek to remove them.

Jack L. Enco

Warwick Township