“The (Eastern Lancaster County) school board voted to allow parents to exempt their children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s school mask order without a doctor’s approval,” states the Sept. 25 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Elanco district short on workers.”

And now, some of these same parents, whose wisdom is trusted on masks, are sending their sick children to school at a rate that is crippling the district. Shocking. Just shocking.

Gerald Vath

Lancaster Township