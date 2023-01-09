This is in response to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health canceling employee gifts (“LGH gift reversal upsets workers,” Jan. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Is Lancaster General Health CEO John J. Herman willing to cancel his own gift, cut his salary or not accept the bonus he is likely to receive?

Your employees are your lifeline and Lancaster General Health just insulted them and made them feel undervalued.

Shame on Lancaster General Health. I hope that it is ready to lose employees, because there is a brand-new hospital just down the road that might value them more.

Mary Eshleman

Martic Township