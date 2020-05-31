during a pandemic. There are too many Monday morning quarterbacks.

However, unchecked power is and has always been dangerous. Because Gov. Tom Wolf does not have to appeal to voters to be reelected, he doesn’t have any accountability.

Because of this fact and the fact that he is using unprecedented authority, he either needs to be subject to a recall or relinquish this power to local officials who do have to answer to the people.

At no previous time in Pennsylvania history has the power to essentially place healthy, lawful citizens under a form of house arrest been used.

Nor do I believe that the person in charge of the state Department of Health should make that call. Such officials will only look at health risks. If they could, I believe they would lock down our lives until there’s a vaccine. They might lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour, as that would save countless lives.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Health officials have only one interest. Politicians have to balance competing interests.

People who are fine financially aren’t concerned about when we open. People who can’t feed their family or who are watching their businesses collapse are screaming for reopening. I know both types. This is tough, but whoever makes this weighty decision must have the pressure of accountability. Period.

Jim McDonnell

Manor Township