A majority of American citizens have just lost the right to control their own bodies.

Nearly 51%.

I strongly believe that this has nothing to do with unborn children, but everything to do with controlling women. If saving children were the reason for ending abortion rights in this country, Republicans would have an impressive record of supporting health care, education, family leave, equal pay for women, affordable housing, gun safety laws, etc.

But they do not.

It is apparently perfectly fine if precious 9-year-old children are slaughtered in their classrooms by a teenager wielding a legal AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. Is that a stance that favors life?

Granted, there are some Americans who fervently believe that abortion is a sin, but that is a religious belief. Religious beliefs cannot become law. You cannot impose your beliefs, even if they are sincere, on other Americans. That is what the First Amendment says when it states, in part, that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

So, there are many, many reasons to start planning now to vote in the midterms on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s never too early to prepare for something so important.

Carol Shane

Millersville