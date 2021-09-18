Historically, Americans have been seduced by quack medical cures and false myths or old wives’ tales over scientific or medically proven remedies, such as vaccines, to fight diseases.

Some myths about the COVID-19 vaccines follow:

— The vaccines are still experimental and cannot be trusted. The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are based on research that has been under development for years. Former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed helped to expedite their production. They were approved for emergency use after extensive trials showing they are safe and highly effective in preventing death from COVID-19. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.

— The vaccine will affect women’s fertility. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “getting the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect your fertility. Women actively trying to conceive may be vaccinated with the current COVID-19 vaccines — there is no reason to delay pregnancy after completing the vaccine series.”

— The vaccine was developed using controversial material, such as tissue from aborted fetuses. The mRNA vaccines used fetal cell lines. Johnson & Johnson used fetal cell lines grown in labs. None of the vaccines used aborted fetus tissue.

— Getting the vaccine interferes with my freedom. We are not islands unto ourselves. We are to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. If I don’t love myself enough to get protection against the virus, then I do not love my neighbor.

— I am young and healthy, so God will protect me. The highly transmissible delta variant is attacking healthy young adults and children. God gives us medical and scientific knowledge to develop vaccines to keep us healthy. God is all about life, not death; about hope, not despair.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township