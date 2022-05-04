From the protestations in the April 20 letter “Immigrants in US should assimilate” and from the unrelenting braying of false narratives about immigration from the likes of former President Donald Trump and his adviser/speechwriter Stephen Miller, we get regurgitated myths that have endured for over a century.

According to a 2018 Cato Institute report, and as evidenced in numerous other studies, immigrants of today are actually assimilating faster than immigrants of the early 20th century, committing less crime than native-born Americans and creating jobs, rather than taking them.

Feeling condemned to suffer the incessantly obnoxious, reliably sophomoric campaign ads from what I view as a gaggle of troglodytes and anachronisms — the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania — I’m reminded of historian Henry Adams’ perhaps uncharitable observation of President Ulysses S. Grant: “The progress of evolution from President Washington to President Grant, was alone evidence enough to upset Darwin.”

When the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate debated each other April 25, I believe that we witnessed a colossal dumbing-down by a veritable embarrassment of dunces.

Trumpist J.D. Vance, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” who is running for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, has made immigration a main issue of his campaign, although that state’s immigrant population makes up a mere 4.8% of its overall population. Immigrants represent 45% of New York City’s workforce, yet it is far from the hellhole conjured by many.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster