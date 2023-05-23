I shouldn’t be shocked that some people still blame this debt limit crisis and possible default on the Republicans, but I am.

On Feb. 1, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with President Joe Biden over this. McCarthy walked away “optimistic” that they could come to an agreement, but Biden refused to talk any further at that point.

The Republican House majority completed a budget with an increased debt limit, while reducing some other spending. We are $32 trillion in debt! Biden has refused at times to meet with Speaker McCarthy.

Now, some Democrats are looking for ways to go around the majority and cheat their way to pass their budget, without any cuts, plus a $1.6 trillion increase.

This is morally and fiscally reprehensible! There are unused COVID-19 funds, plus other pork, that’s bloating the current debt. McCarthy wants to trim it. He wants people without disabilities to work for welfare, but Democrats absolutely refuse to allow that. How do you like paying for people without disabilities to sit at home doing nothing and collecting a check — while you work to pay their benefits?

Speaker McCarthy does not want to default! Biden appears to want everything — plus $1.6 trillion more! This is fiscal irresponsibility at its worst.

Those of you who blame Republicans for possible default, please stop! They are trying to do what’s right for this country, but Biden and the Democrats are refusing any compromise. Our country cannot afford more debt. What do you do when your debt exceeds your income? Spend more? No, you reduce your spending.

Carol Nickel

Paradise