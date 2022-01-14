Regarding the possibility of student loan forgiveness, President Joe Biden and his supporters won’t do it, but someone needs to remind the younger generation that stock markets and real estate debt are less forgiving about delinquency than this White House.

The goodies that Biden might send their way will take an unforgiving toll on them in the real world. But what would a president who has been living comfortably off the kindness and largesse of taxpayers for most of his adult life know about any of that?

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata