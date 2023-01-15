I am rather disappointed in the overall attitude of our country toward our young people.

Understandably, we should work for what we get. I started working when I was 14, and it has served me well all of my life.

Student loan forgiveness is a controversial issue. In my lifetime, we’ve bailed out the airlines, banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies, auto manufacturers, meat packaging industry — and the list goes on, amounting to trillions of dollars.

I worked in New York City at the time of the financial bailouts and remember stockbrokers getting their million-dollar bonus payments out of the bailout money. When it’s corporations, nobody seems to blink. It’s all well-justified and there were no lawsuits delaying those bailouts, from what I recall.

It is ridiculously expensive to go to college. When our young people get out of school, unless they are at the top of their class or choose a really hot field like technology, they often can’t get a job at a salary that covers their loans and gives them a chance to start a life.

We are not only doing harm to our young people — we are hampering the prospects of the future of our country.

I’m a lifetime Republican in favor of investing my hard-earned tax dollars in our younger generation and giving our young people a chance at the future.

Scott Miller

Warwick Township