President Joe Biden plans to give away $300 billion to $500 billion in what I view as an obvious bribe. How else can the $10,000 reduction — or $20,000 for some — of student loan debt be explained?

Former students earning less than $125,000 annually can participate in this gift, while nongraduates and the working class are going to be on the hook.

I doubt many readers remember that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously opined that the president has no authority to forgive debt; she said that obligation belongs solely to Congress.

And please don’t believe this is going to be paid for by the deficit being lowered.

This provides me with another reason that, come November, I can’t vote for any Democratic candidate for any office.

Bob Bovie

Manheim Township