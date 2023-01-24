First let me say that I have been a conservative Republican for 60 years. I believe in fiscal responsibility and am concerned about the debt ceiling!

So, let’s look at what is happening in the new Republican-controlled U.S. House. The Republicans are holding the country hostage over raising the debt ceiling.

These GOP representatives have, in the past, allowed the ceiling increase to fund President George W. Bush’s ill-advised war in Iraq. And they passed President Donald Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy. (The hoi polloi tax cut was time-limited, but not the cut for the wealthy.)

But, now that the spending is for the badly needed infrastructure projects, it’s wrong? These same GOP representatives rail about the fall of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, yet as soon as they say that the ceiling rise should wait, the Wall Street fear of default left the Dow down over 600 points — with a greater fall to come if the government defaults.

Finally, I believe that programs like Social Security and Medicare should not be cut to lower the spending! They are not entitlements, but annuities. We pay into them for years and get repaid when we retire. We have earned and paid for these annuities, and we are not merely entitled to them because of some generous gift of government!

It's time that the entire government be subjected to term limits to reduce the power of too many self-serving elected public servants!

Wm. R. Weiss

Manheim Township