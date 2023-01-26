This sentence appeared in a New York Times article that was published on the front page of the Jan. 19 LNP | LancasterOnline: “The United States runs a budget deficit, which means it does not take in enough money through taxes and other revenue to fund its operations.”

Given what I see as the political leaning of LNP | LancasterOnline, it does not surprise me that the quote did not read, “The United States runs a budget deficit, which means that it spends more than its income.” If the article were describing a budget discussion occurring in the homes of a majority of American families, I believe that the appropriate sentence would have been: “Honey, we have to tighten our belt. We must spend less money!”

How sensible, intelligent and remarkably simply such a discussion would normally be.

Of course, America’s finances are different than those of a family. It is easy for the government to borrow, even though our nation’s debt already exceeds our annual gross domestic product. We can never forget that we are now creating an unbelievable burden for our grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Yes, past actions of both political parties are at fault, but the situation is now far out of control. We must be concerned about dumping enormous debt burdens on future generations.

Now we face a debt ceiling problem. In the past, both parties have used the debt ceiling debate as a weapon to force fiscal changes or defend our national budget. Today is no different. To not use these debt ceiling debates as a lever to force sensible spending limits to our out-of-control national spending would be immoral. But, according to another recent article published in LNP | LancasterOnline, the White House has said “no” to bargaining on the debt ceiling.

Stuart Wesbury

Willow Street

Note: Wesbury is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.