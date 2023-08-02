The Democratic Party’s systemic debauchery never ends. Remember when the Clintons exited the White House in early 2001? Pornographic materials were left on White House telephone systems and in a photocopier, according to members of incoming President George W. Bush’s administration.

President Bill Clinton set the example for his staffers with his proclivities for deviant sexual gratification. The grifting Clintons even helped themselves to some White House dinnerware on their way out.

Who thought it could get any worse? Enter the Biden administration, where people with actual qualifications need not apply, but apparently degenerates are welcome.

This time, President Joe Biden sets the example with his apparent fetish for sniffing women’s and young girls’ hair.

Apparently, sniffing has morphed into snorting with the discovery of cocaine near the West Wing of the White House. The mainstream media minimize the significance of the crime, but imagine the outrage if cocaine had been found during the Trump administration or any other Republican administration.

Was leaving an illegal narcotic in plain sight carelessness? Or in-your-face defiance from a political party that considers itself above the law?

One measure of tyranny is when the party in power can do anything it wants with impunity. Another is the weaponization of the Department of Justice and FBI against political opponents. Another is unequal justice under the law.

Possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance is a felony that carries a potential prison sentence, unless your father is a Democratic president. For Hunter Biden, it may be a misdemeanor with no jail time.

The deep corruption of the Biden administration is staggering.

State of the union: Dire.

James Uhernik

Manheim Township